Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 19,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

