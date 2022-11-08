Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,035 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

