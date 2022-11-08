MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.73 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $72.73 million and $5.32 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,936,888 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

