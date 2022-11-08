Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $4.45 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.