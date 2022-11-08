Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Magna International

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$713,074.59.

Magna International Trading Up 0.1 %

Magna International Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$63.55 and a twelve month high of C$113.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.78%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.