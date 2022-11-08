Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.77.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

