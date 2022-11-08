MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Tops $56.83 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.83 million and approximately $6,564.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

