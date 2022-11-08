Maker Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $694.02 million and $71.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $709.90 or 0.03819206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

