Mammoth One Day Volume Reaches $22,914.00 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $83.12 million and approximately $22,914.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 91.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,524.04 or 1.00144878 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00236080 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.06160567 USD and is down -15.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,948.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.