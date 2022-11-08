Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Trading Up 7.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.31 and last traded at C$20.97. Approximately 212,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 234,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 534.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

