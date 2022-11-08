Maple (MPL) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. Maple has a market capitalization of $44.86 million and $2.01 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.58 or 0.00063737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.