Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of MARA opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

