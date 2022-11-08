Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $33.03 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.