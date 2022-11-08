MARBLEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $96.77 million and $3.07 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00014766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,824 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.74249988 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,172,976.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

