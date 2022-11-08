Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.77.

Marqeta stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 536.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

