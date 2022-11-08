Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $138.56. 7,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

