Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 785,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,859. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

