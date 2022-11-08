MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MasTec by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

