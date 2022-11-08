Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.75. 113,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $316.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

