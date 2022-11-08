Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,688,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MTRN opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

