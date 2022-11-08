Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matson to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE MATX opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Matson has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock worth $971,478. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

