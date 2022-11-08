Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 32.5% This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $77.72 million and $25.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,343,554 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

