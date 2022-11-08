Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 296.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

