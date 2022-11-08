Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

MRCY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 212,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,238. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $43,055.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,601 shares of company stock valued at $927,665. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

