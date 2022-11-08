Meridian Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Meridian by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRBK. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

