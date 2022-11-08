Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.