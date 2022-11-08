Merit Financial Group LLC Has $632,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

