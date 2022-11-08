Merit Financial Group LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

