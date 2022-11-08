Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 971.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PYPL stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $230.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

