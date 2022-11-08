Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.