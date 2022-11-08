Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $274,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $18,300,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

TBT stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

