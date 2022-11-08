Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.