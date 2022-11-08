Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

