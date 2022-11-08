MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $1.93 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

