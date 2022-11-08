Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

META stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 994,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

