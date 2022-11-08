Metahero Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $2.70 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.04 or 0.01786287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006253 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.01713260 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

