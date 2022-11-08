Metal Hits Market Capitalization of $52.18 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $52.18 million and $21.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

