Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Up 9.1%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,290,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,515,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.83. The firm has a market cap of £18.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.31.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

