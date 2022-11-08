Metawar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $134.51 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00079849 USD and is up 39.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.