Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 38,340 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 922.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

