Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,102 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $236.55 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

