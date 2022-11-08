Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.