Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

