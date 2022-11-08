Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 28.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 17,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

