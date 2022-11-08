Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BLK stock opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

