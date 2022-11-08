Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,234. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,298.71 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,229.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

