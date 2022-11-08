Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MSVB stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.20. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
