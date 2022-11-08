Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.20. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

