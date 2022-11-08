Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.