Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Middlefield Banc Stock Performance
MBCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.