Mike Powell Purchases 9 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Mike Powell purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($159.59).

Shares of Mondi stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,542.50 ($17.76). 1,239,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,940. The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 709.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,439.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,483.02. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,953 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($21.51) to GBX 1,760 ($20.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

