MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.60. MINISO Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 712 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
MINISO Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.77.
MINISO Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
